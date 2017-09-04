Ticks Pose Risk For Lyme Disease Even As Weather Cools, Experts Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just because the calendar says September doesn’t mean you can stop worrying about ticks.
The potential Lyme Disease carrying pests are at their most active in the spring, summer, and early fall.
The Tri-State Area is at the heart of the Mid-Atlantic region where most cases of the disease occur.
Experts say the best protection is insect repellent with more than 20 percent DEET, and being properly dressed in all grasses.
“Long pants tucked into their socks and their shoes,” Dr. Dyan Hes from Gramercy Pediatrics says. “You have to check your children or spouse or friend for ticks in every crevice.”
Doctors say if you find a tick on your body, you need to remove it right away or as soon as possible.
To find out how, visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website.