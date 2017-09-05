Boomer & Carton: It’s ‘The Year Of Eli,’ And Here We Go, Again

Boomer and Craig kicked off the 11th year of their wildly popular radio program on Monday morning with plenty of discussion on the resurgent Yankees and the hopeful Giants.

The Bombers are suddenly just 2 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, thanks to their win in Baltimore on Monday and the Red Sox’s loss at home to Toronto.

The guys are very high on Big Blue quarterback Eli Manning, who has been equipped with a lot of excellent targets.

