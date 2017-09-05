Man Visits Queens McDonald’s Drive-Thru With Stolen Vehicle, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Make that a quarter pounder with cheese and a side of grand larceny.
Police say a pair of fast food fanatics took a stolen vehicle to the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Queens last month, and the driver was caught on nearby surveillance footage.
A woman’s car was stolen from where it was parked near the intersection of 71st Street and 25th Avenue in Woodside the night of August 19th, according to authorities.
Less than a week later, investigators say the 30-year-old victim’s vehicle was used to purchase a meal at the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on Astoria Boulevard in Jackson Heights.
The vehicle was occupied by a driver and a passenger at the time of the pinguid procurement.
The driver is described as a Hispanic male with a mustache, afro, and a tattoo on his left forearm who was last seen wearing a white tank top.
The passenger was unable to be identified on security footage.
It wasn’t immediately clear if authorities believed the man behind the wheel at Mickey D’s or his passenger were responsible for the theft.
