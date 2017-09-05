Police Search For Suspects After Armed Robbery At New Jersey Mall

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a popular mall in New Jersey.
It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Jewelry Exchange at The Mills at Jersey Gardens.
“Everyone started running leaving everything behind,” one witness told CBS2’s Erin Logan. “After we were left the store we went to Starbucks and I had to keep looking around because I was scared traumatized.”
One shopper said he was walking by the store shortly after the robbery and said he noticed that the cases were all cleared out, but that information has not been confirmed yet.
No shots were fired.
The suspects managed to escape.
It is unclear how many suspects police are looking for.