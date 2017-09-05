Connecticut Police Department Bids Emotional Final Farewell To K-9 Officer

Filed Under: Middletown Police Department

1010 WINS — Members of a Connecticut police department bid a final farewell to their four-legged colleague during an emotional ceremony.

The Middletown Police Department said K-9 Officer Hunter had been ill for several days and veterinarians recommended he be euthanized when tests revealed the German shepherd had an aggressive form of liver cancer.

The dog received a hero’s farewell Friday with officers lining the streets to salute him for his 10 years of service.

Middletown Police Officer Michael D’Aresta cradled his K-9 partner for the last time as he carried him into the veterinarian’s office to be put to sleep.

“Hunter and Officer D’Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years. Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same,” Sgt. Doug Clark said. “Rest in Peace Hunter you’ve done well.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch