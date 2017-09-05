Full Service Returns To Penn Station Following So-Called ‘Summer Of Hell’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Regular service returns Tuesday after weeks of emergency track work caused schedule changes for thousands of commuters during the so-called “summer of hell.”

The 20 percent reduction in service for Long Island Rail Road riders is ending, meaning more frequent and less crowded trains.

New timetables take effect for all LIRR branches today. Details at: https://t.co/i9cKYXg8VL — LIRR (@LIRR) September 5, 2017

NJ TRANSIT riders on the Morris and Essex lines will also no longer have to transfer to PATH trains at Hoboken.

NJT will restore full weekday PSNY service Tues Sept 5 following conclusion of Amtrak’s track renewal project. pic.twitter.com/awal3lN6yt — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 24, 2017

Amtrak wrapped up the extensive summertime track repair project on Thursday.

Predictions back in the spring, when the station had just gone through a series of major disruptions related to train derailments, couldn’t have been more dire. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said track closures and service reductions for the maintenance work would be a “potential crisis” and told rail riders to brace themselves for a “summer of hell.”

But now that the repairs have been completed and normal service is returning Tuesday, many riders say bracing for the “summer of hell” wasn’t so bad.

“I was expecting it to be much, much worse,” one commuter said. “Frankly, it’s hard for me to commute anyway, but it seemed to be fine.”

While others say they are beyond ready to get back to normal.

“Thank God it’s over,” said Hackensack resident John Romero. “I work at 7 a.m., I had to leave my house at 4 a.m. in order to get to work.”

Last week, Amtrak applauded their efforts and the work they’ve accomplished so far.

“In total, this team installed 897 track ties, laid 1,800 feet of rail — that’s six football fields worth of track,” said Amtrak engineer Gary Williams.

NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Steven Santoro thanked riders “for their patience and flexibility.”

“While many had to adjust their personal schedules, we tried to provide them with enough options and support to make the transition as smooth as possible,” he said.

Cuomo said the crisis he had warned about was averted “due to government response” and hard work.

Additional work will last through approximately June 2018, with most of it taking place on weekends resulting in minimal impacts to service or disruptions to customers.

