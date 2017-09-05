Report: Red Sox Caught Using Apple Watch To Help Steal Signs Vs. Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball officials that they participated in a scheme to steal and relay pitching signals against the Yankees using an Apple Watch.
According to The New York Times, MLB began investigating two weeks ago after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman filed a compliant that included video shot of the Red Sox dugout during a three-game series in Boston last month. The video supposedly shows a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying a message to hitters.
When contacted by the commissioner’s office, the Red Sox confessed that their trainers had been relaying information from video personnel to players. They insisted manager John Farrell, general manager Dave Dombrowski and other front-office officials were not aware of the sign stealing, the Times reported.
The Red Sox, who lead the archrival Yankees by 2 1/2 games for the American League East lead, responded by filing a complaint of its own against the Yankees, claiming the team used a camera from its YES television network to steal signs.
It’s unclear what penalties, if any, Commissioner Rob Manfred will levy against the Red Sox.
Boston won two of the three games in the August series at Fenway Park.