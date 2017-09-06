Boomer & Carton: Jerry Plays His Role Like The Maestro He Is

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry Recco took a break from his co-hosting duties Wednesday morning just long enough to deliver an informative and entertaining update.

The “maven” recapped the horror in Baltimore, after the Yankees endured a long rain delay to begin Tuesday night’s game, only to blow a five-run lead and eventually lose on a walk-off home run by the Orioles’ Manny Machado.

Jerry also discussed Jacob deGrom’s nightmarish performance against the Phillies, the Ezekiel Elliott suspension saga, and the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Have a listen.

