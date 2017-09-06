AT 7: Bill de Blasio, Sal Albanese Face Off In Dem. Primary Debate | Watch Live | En Español | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Dawyne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Meets Young Hero Who Rescued 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning

1010 WINS — The Rock may be a big guy but he’s got an even bigger heart!

Last month, 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning using CPR that he learned while watching Dwayne Johnson’s film “San Andreas.”

After hearing the news, The Rock knew he had to meet the incredible young hero.

“Jacob I am so proud of you, so much so I’ve got to meet you. I’ve got to shake the hand of a real life hero,” Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram last month.

He then offered to fly the Michigan boy and his entire family to the set of his new movie, “Skyscraper.”

When the boy arrived at the Vancouver film set Tuesday, The Rock gave him a handshake and of course a hug.

He also treated Jacob and his brother Gavin to some free sweet treats.

“I speak on behalf of the world, we’re so proud of you,” The Rock told the boy.

Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ

