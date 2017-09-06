Dawyne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Meets Young Hero Who Rescued 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning

1010 WINS — The Rock may be a big guy but he’s got an even bigger heart!

Last month, 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning using CPR that he learned while watching Dwayne Johnson’s film “San Andreas.”

After hearing the news, The Rock knew he had to meet the incredible young hero.

“Jacob I am so proud of you, so much so I’ve got to meet you. I’ve got to shake the hand of a real life hero,” Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram last month.

He then offered to fly the Michigan boy and his entire family to the set of his new movie, “Skyscraper.”

When the boy arrived at the Vancouver film set Tuesday, The Rock gave him a handshake and of course a hug.

He also treated Jacob and his brother Gavin to some free sweet treats.

“I speak on behalf of the world, we’re so proud of you,” The Rock told the boy.