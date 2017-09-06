Dawyne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Meets Young Hero Who Rescued 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning

1010 WINS — The Rock may be a big guy but he’s got an even bigger heart!
Last month, 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning using CPR that he learned while watching Dwayne Johnson’s film “San Andreas.”
After hearing the news, The Rock knew he had to meet the incredible young hero.
“Jacob I am so proud of you, so much so I’ve got to meet you. I’ve got to shake the hand of a real life hero,” Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram last month.
I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero. Jacob, I'm gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I'll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can't wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth! 😉👍🏾
He then offered to fly the Michigan boy and his entire family to the set of his new movie, “Skyscraper.”
Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool. I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. 😂🤙🏾. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero
When the boy arrived at the Vancouver film set Tuesday, The Rock gave him a handshake and of course a hug.
Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is…IT'S ALL FREE. Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain't me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family. #OnSet #RockWonka #OConnorFamily #SugarRush🍫
He also treated Jacob and his brother Gavin to some free sweet treats.
“I speak on behalf of the world, we’re so proud of you,” The Rock told the boy.
Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ