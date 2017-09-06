Yankees-Orioles Game Postponed By Rain Until Thursday

AT 7: Bill de Blasio, Sal Albanese Face Off In Dem. Primary Debate | Watch Live | En Español | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

BALTIMORE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Wednesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed by rain.

The teams will attempt to finish their three-game series on Thursday afternoon at 1:35 p.m.

A steady rain pelted the area throughout the day Wednesday and the forecast called for wet weather into the night.

The teams split the first two games of the series. After New York won the opener 7-4, the Orioles rallied from a five-run deficit for a 7-6 victory on Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 14 minutes and ended well after midnight.

New York has lost 11 straight series in Baltimore since 2013, a streak it can end with a win on Thursday.

Both teams were scheduled to be off Thursday.

