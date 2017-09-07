9/7 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a passing shower off to our north and west. Highs will be on the mild side in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortably cool with some of our northwest suburbs dipping into the 40s. As for the city, temps are expected to fall to around 59°.

Tomorrow we’ll see another round of sun and clouds with perhaps a shower to our north and west again. Highs will be pretty similar to that of today in the low and mid 70s.

As for Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

