1.6 Million Dressers Recalled Over Tipping Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — About 1.6 million dressers have been recalled over tipping concerns.

The recall involves Mainstays four-drawer chests from Ameriwood Home.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it’s being voluntarily recalled because the dresser may pose an entrapment hazard that could result in serious injuries.

A 4-year-old child was hurt.

The dressers are being pulled from Walmart and other retailers nationwide.

Anyone who has one needs to stop using it if it’s not properly anchored to the wall.

