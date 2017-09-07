Boomer & Phil Simms Open Things Up On A Thursday

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer was thrilled to have Phil Simms riding shotgun with him Thursday morning.

The former NFL quarterbacks talked about their ever-evolving relationship and whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. will play Sunday night when the Giants take on the Cowboys in Dallas.

Speaking of the Cowboys, the guys offered up their takes on the Ezekiel Elliot situation, after legal analyst Amy Dash chimed in on the subject during Wednesday’s radio program.

Sticking with the football theme, Boomer and Phil discussed Brandon Marshall’s potential impact with the Giants and the long road ahead for the rebuilding Jets.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch