Boomer & Phil Simms Open Things Up On A Thursday

Boomer was thrilled to have Phil Simms riding shotgun with him Thursday morning.
The former NFL quarterbacks talked about their ever-evolving relationship and whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. will play Sunday night when the Giants take on the Cowboys in Dallas.
Speaking of the Cowboys, the guys offered up their takes on the Ezekiel Elliot situation, after legal analyst Amy Dash chimed in on the subject during Wednesday’s radio program.
Sticking with the football theme, Boomer and Phil discussed Brandon Marshall’s potential impact with the Giants and the long road ahead for the rebuilding Jets.
