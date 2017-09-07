Brooklyn Student Caught With Gun On First Day Of School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old student was allegedly caught with a gun on the first day of school in Brooklyn.
The teen set off a metal detector at City Polytechnic High School in Brooklyn Heights, police said.
NYPD school safety officers searched the teen’s bag and discovered the .25 caliber handgun, police said.
“Students and staff are safe, families are being notified, and we are providing the campus with additional support,” a Department of Education spokesperson said.
The student was taken into police custody.
The gun was not loaded.