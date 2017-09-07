2 Officers Injured After Police Cruiser Hit By Fleeing Suspects In Brooklyn

RECAP: Bill de Blasio, Sal Albanese Face Off In Dem. Primary Debate | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were injured after their cruiser was hit by some fleeing suspects in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Ralph Avenue and MacDonough Street.

Investigators say two plain clothes officers approached two suspects in a car after reports of shots fired. The suspects sped off and ended up T-boning another police squad car that happened to be in the area.

A sergeant and an officer in the cruiser had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The two suspects, ages 19 and 29, were also taken to local hospitals. Both of them are in custody and charges are pending.

