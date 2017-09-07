Equifax Credit Reporting Agency Says Data Breach May Have Affected 143 Million Customers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A data breach at the credit reporting firm Equifax might have affected 143 million U.S. customers.

The figure amounts to about a third of the U.S. population.

Equifax said in a news release Thursday that cybercriminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability and hacked into certain files. The breach happened between mid-May and July, Equifax said.

Equifax said the information accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers. Also included are credit card numbers for about 209,000 U.S. customers, and dispute documents with personal information for about 182,000 U.S. customers.

Equifax discovered the unauthorized access on July 29 and acted immediately to stop it, the release said. Equifax is also working with law enforcement to investigate the breach.

“This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes,” Equifax Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard F. Smith said in a news release. “We pride ourselves on being a leader in managing and protecting data, and we are conducting a thorough review of our overall security operations. We also are focused on consumer protection and have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services to support all U.S. consumers, regardless of whether they were impacted by this incident.”

The company has not found evidence of unauthorized activity on its core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases.

Equifax has set up a dedicated website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, to help consumers determine whether their information was impacted or to sign up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Customers may also call a dedicated call center at (866) 447-7559. The call center is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern time.

Equifax will also send direct mail notices to anyone whose credit card numbers or dispute documents were impaced.