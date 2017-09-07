Happenings, September 8

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Coney Island Heads to the Movies

Summer may be unofficially over, but Coney Island is more than just a beach, amusement park, and some famous hot dogs. It’s where amateur filmmakers and industry veterans alike will gather for three days of movie magic.

Coney Island Film Festival comes ashore for its 17th year this weekend. This year’s event features 107 films from around the world, ranging from comedy shorts to horror flicks, at the legendary Sideshows By The Seashore and the Coney Island Museum.

Of course, it’s gotta kick off with a bang. Friday’s opening night party features a burlesque show paying tribute to Coney Island’s history of sideshow attractions and a two-hour open beer and wine bar. Throughout the weekend, enjoy the eclectic array of films.

Various tickets are available, from $8 individual screenings to a $50 full access pass. Check out all your options and the full schedule to plan your weekend here.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Yas Queen

New York Fashion Week has nothing on these divas.

RuPaul’s DragCon, the “world’s largest drag culture convention,” is coming to New York for the first time after three previous editions in Los Angeles.

Panel topics range from discussions on makeup and fashion or the history of drag, to queer pop culture or political issues facing the LGBTQ community.

In addition, former contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race perform and meet fans at merchandise booths. Plenty of selfies will surely commence.

Grab your tickets and sashay your way to the Javits Center this weekend.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Ready to Pig Out?

Prepare to go hog wild.

Pig Island gathers the greatest pitmasters for a feast of everything pork. Previous years’ dishes included glazed pork belly and peach on cold ramen, wood smoked pork pizza, pig head tacos, and more. Some of the best barbeque joints in the city, such as Fletcher’s, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, and Toronto’s Cherry Street BBQ, will also be on hand.

To wash it all down, enjoy an all-you-can-drink bar of New York State craft beer from Sixpoint and others, wine, spirits, and ciders.

Pig Island unfolds Saturday at Erie Basin Park in Red Hook from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $75 for an all-inclusive day of food and drink.