NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While the Jets’ record in season openers — 27-30 — is mediocre, Gang Green has been fairly tough to beat in recent years, winning seven of their last nine Week 1 games.

Although many are forecasting a long season for the Jets, Gang Green will try to keep that hot streak going Sunday when they visit the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s a look at the 10 most memorable Jets season openers — most good, but some bad.

10. Sept. 9, 2012: Jets 48, Bills 28

The Jets' Mark Sanchez (6) and Tim Tebow celebrate a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during their season opener at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 9, 2012. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Mark Sanchez passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns, two to Stephen Hill, in this rout at MetLife Stadium. (Footnote: It was also Tim Tebow’s Jets debut.)

9. Sept. 2, 1984: Jets 23, Colts 14
Mark Gastineau tied a Jets record that still stands today by sacking Colts quarterback Mike Pagel four times.

8. Sept. 15, 1968: Jets 20, Chiefs 19
Don Maynard caught eight passes for 203 yards and scored on TD throws of 57 and 30 yards from Joe Namath. Maynard’s mark that day still ranks fifth all-time in team history in terms of receiving yardage.

7. Aug. 31, 1997: Jets 41, Seahawks 3

The Jets' Adrian Murrell runs down the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 31, 1997, at the Kingdome in Seattle. (credit: Getty Images)

In Gang Green’s biggest blowout win in a season opener, Neil O’Donnell passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns and Adrian Murrell rushed for 131 yards at the Seattle Kingdome.

6. Sept. 12, 2004: Jets 31, Bengals 24
Curtis Martin enjoyed one of the best days ever by a Jets running back, rushing for 196 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

5. Sept. 6, 1998: 49ers 36, Jets 30 (OT)

The 49ers' Garrison Hearst runs with the ball against the Jets on Sept. 6, 1998, at the 3Com Park in San Francisc. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr./Allsport)

Garrison Hearst’s 96-yard touchdown run in overtime spoiled Jets QB Glenn Foley’s big day (415 yards and three TDs).

4. Sept. 11, 2011: Jets 27, Cowboys 24

The Jets' Nick Folk (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 50-yard, game-winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11, 2011, at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Playing at MetLife Stadium on the 10th anniversary of 9/11, the Jets trailed 24-10 early in the fourth quarter but rallied for the victory. Sanchez found Plaxico Burress for a TD pass, Isaiah Trufant returned a blocked punt for a score, and Nick Folk connected on a 50-yard field goal with 27 seconds left.

3. Sept. 9, 2007: Patriots 38, Jets 14

The Patriots' Tom Brady passes against the Jets on Sept. 9, 2007, at Giants Stadium. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The game itself was nothing special, especially for Jets fans. But this will forever be known as the “Spygate Game” after Jets coach Eric Mangini turned in the Patriots for having its staffers film the Jets’ defensive signals.

2. Sept. 12, 1999: Patriots 30, Jets 28

The Jets' Vinny Testaverde grabs his leg in pain on Sept. 12, 1999, against the New England Patriots at Giants Stadium. (Photo by Ezra O. Shaw/Allsport)

The Jets entered the season with lofty expectations after finishing the previous year 12-4, but quarterback Vinny Testaverde ruptured his Achilles’ tendon in the opener, ending his season prematurely. The Jets ended up 8-8.

1. Sept. 8, 2002: Jets 37, Bills 31 (OT)

The Jets’ Chad Morton rumbles for a game-winning kickoff return in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8, 2002, at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Chad Morton returned the overtime kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to win it. It was his second kickoff  return TD of the day.

 

 

