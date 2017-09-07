CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Fashion Week Struts Into New York City, Showing Off The Latest Styles

Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday, bringing people from all over the world to New York City.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu got a sneak peek at what you’ll soon be seeing in stores.

At the Desigual show, fun met fashion.

Fern Mallis helped start the modern day Fashion Week back in 1993 and says the styles are getting more casual.

“Athleisure wear has become the predominant fashion message,” she told Hsu. “And I’m seeing a lot of looser and bigger silhouettes, which I like.”

Mallis says there are hundreds of fashion shows being held throughout the city. But if you don’t have a ticket, all you have to do is check out the fashionistas on the streets of New York during the legendary week.

“Tassels on my ears; the gold is really in, as well. I tone it down with a little cardigan. This skirt has the colors that block numbers, like I was saying, just really clean. And then the socks — it’s a trend that’s always in at the moment,” expert Louisa Allan said.

Allan also says prints are big this season, and you can wear sneakers with just about anything.

Sami Miro is a designer who’s all about using vintage fabrics to create new styles.

“I actually bought both of these in Tokyo and then re-purposed them slightly – cropped it, took it in, added a few things to them,” she said.

Fashion expert Phil Sullivan says a lot of throwback styles are back.

“The trends are just going to continue to be recycled, so whatever grandma was wearing, mom’s wearing,” he said. “They’ll bring back the old school soccer jerseys, you know vintage shopping is now like regular shopping.’

Fashion Week runs through next Wednesday, and you can always watch the shows live on the free Fashion Week app.

It’s estimated New York Fashion Week has an economic impact of more than $800 million.

