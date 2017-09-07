Sharks Found In Basement Swimming Pool Of NY Home

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s not your average fishbowl.
Department of Environmental Conservation Officers carried out a search warrant at a LaGrangeville, NY home on Aug. 23.
They were checking out a report that the home may be harboring illegal wildlife.
They found seven live sandbar sharks along with two dead leopard sharks and a dead hammerhead.
The sharks were found in a 15-foot above-ground pool in the basement of the home.
The sharks were tagged and taken to the Long Island Aquarium.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.