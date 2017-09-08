9/8 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning NYC,

A beautiful finish to the work week around here. Skies are mostly clear to start off and temps are a bit cooler than the few previous mornings starting off in the 50s for most. There could be some upper 40s north & west as well.

The afternoon will see some clouds peppering the skies but most should remain dry. North and west of NYC could feel some rain drops from a last piece of energy from a departing low. Then, high pressure fills in giving us a STELLAR weekend.

IRMA looms and devastates the Caribbean. Leave Southern Florida if you have interest there, and hope for the best. Godspeed. G

