9/8 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a chilly start this morning for folks around the area…many spots in the 40s & low 50s! Expect sun & clouds today with temps topping out in the low 70s…and there is a slight chance for a few showers north & west of the City. Clearing out tonight with cool temps nice breezes…lows in the 40s & 50s again.

nu tu surface 9/8 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The weekend looks spectacular with plentiful sunshine, no humidity, and comfy temps in the low 70s…a few below normal for this point late in the summer. Monday will slightly warmer with a little more humidity as temps climb into the mid 70s.

nu tu weekend planner 9/8 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the upcoming 7 with the muggiest conditions…and maybe some showers moving in by evening.

Have a great day and enjoy the weekend!

