Bronx Aerospace High School Gets New Professional Flight Simulator

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students are taking flight at a Bronx school.
Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña and City Councilman Andy King unveiled a new professional flight simulator at the Bronx Aerospace High School on Friday.
The simulator was made possible by an appropriation from King, an alum at the school.
“For all of our students who are thinking about joining a career in flying planes the best thing we could do is give them the reality of what it is to fly a plane,” King said.
Now students can get the feeling of flying right down to the nausea from turning too sharply.
While the simulator doesn’t give students actual flying hours needed to get their pilot’s license, it’s the last piece in the school launching its aerospace engineering program, which not only provides vocational training but college credits as well.
The hope is that students leave school at least passing the written pilot’s test.