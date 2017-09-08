Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Father, Adult Son Stabbed In Brownsville, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father and his adult son were stabbed Friday in Brownsville, Brooklyn, police said.

The 47-year-old man and his 21-year-old son were attacked and stabbed by two men at Thomas S. Boyland Street and Pitkin Avenue, police sources told CBS2.

The attack appeared to be random and unprovoked, sources said.

The victims were both taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, sources said. The father’s condition was stable, but his son was likely to succumb to his wounds, sources said.

A useful description of the suspects was not immediately available. Police late Friday were canvassing for security cameras, sources said.

