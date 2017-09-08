Police: Search On For Suspect In Hell’s Kitchen Attempted Rape

Filed Under: Hell's Kitchen, Magdalena Doris

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted rape in Hell’s Kitchen.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. last Friday in the hallway of an apartment building near West 51st Street and Ninth Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing a 27-year-old woman from behind and pulling her close. Police said he then tried to pull her pants down.

The woman was able to fight the man off. Detectives say she bit him and started yelling, which caused him to run off, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say is wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Hell’s Kitchen on Sept. 1, 2017. (credit: CBS2)

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 40s who was seen wearing a hooded sweater with white lettering on the front, dark-colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

