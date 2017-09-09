Are We There Yet? Hurricane Irma Evacuees Arrive In N.J. After Long Road Trip

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Evacuees fleeing coastal Florida and others parts of the South faced another day of bumper-to-bumper traffic Saturday.

CBS2’s Erin Logan spoke with some Floridians making their way north to New York.

Outside the Woodrow Wilson rest stop on 95 North in Hamilton, New Jersey, everyone had a different story to share, but many had the same story line.

“Even though this was a horrendous trip, it was the best decision,” Lisa Mendelsohn said

Logan caught up with the Mendelsohns from Boca Raton and others who knew they had to leave their homes and get far away from Hurricane Irma.

Lisa said she stayed put for Hurricane Wilma in 2005 – the state’s last major hurricane.

“It took the roof off our house, blew our front doors open,” she said. “I swore at that time I would never stay for another hurricane in Florida.”

So the ride that ended up taking 27 hours was well worth it. Her 95-year-old father agreed.

“I can’t feel any better,” Harry Bleiberg said. “They’re my immediate family – all I have.”

Another man and his wife had little kids and they didn’t want to take any chances staying home in Miami. So they packed their car and headed to the Bronx.

Eight-year-old Kayla said she was bugging her dad non-stop.

“I keep asking him if we’re there yet,” she told Logan.

Even adults were asking each other the same question. Lesly Martelly said he noticed one too many cars with Florida license plates having trouble throughout the long drive.

“People off the roads, spinning. Crazy stuff,” he said.

The families said their stress and anxiety were far from over. They were already thinking ahead to the trip back south. Will they get gas? How long will it take? And of course, will there be damage to my home?

More than six million people across Florida were ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma.