Tri-State Rescue Teams Arrive In Florida To Aid In Hurricane Irma Response

MIAMI (CBSNewYork) — New York City police and fire teams have arrived in Florida to assist with the state’s response to Hurricane Irma.
Additionally, Governor Andrew Cuomo deployed the 106th Rescue Wing of the Air National Guard out of Westhampton Beach.
They’re in South Florida bringing helicopters, aircraft, and rescue boats.
“There’s prevention, which is the stage they’re in now,” Cuomo said Saturday. “Get people to evacuate, shore up dangerous structures. God forbid the storm is dangerous, then the next phase is rescue.”
As thousands evacuated from south Florida, a group of New York first responders are rushing in to deal with the aftermath.
Members of the Office of Emergency Management’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, which includes NYPD, FDNY, and EMS members, are on scene.
The elite team — trained in confined space rescue collapse operations and high angle rescues — will be searching for victims once the hurricane passes through.