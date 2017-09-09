Suspect Sought In Upper Manhattan Sex Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in Upper Manhattan early Friday.
Police say the 19-year-old victim was entering a building near the corner of 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue when an unidentified man approached and pinned her against a wall.
He proceeded to grab her genital area before fleeing the location in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 30-years-old. Police say he’s approximately 5’8″ tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, t-shirt, and jeans while carrying a knapsack, cellphone, and shopping bags.
