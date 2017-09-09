Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Walks Held Around New Jersey To Help End Alzheimer’s

Filed Under: Alzheimer's Disease, Alzheimer's Walk, Andrea Grymes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

In New Jersey alone, more than 500,000 people are impacted by the debilitating disease.

Every year, several walks are held throughout the Garden State to support programs and services for those affected.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes spoke with Ken Zaentz, CEO and President of Alzheimer’s New Jersey, and caregiver and Broadway actor Joe Barbara.

Below is a list of upcoming walks sponsored by Alzheimer’s New Jersey:

Saturday, September 23

Southern Regional Walk

Point Pleasant Beach

(Corner of Arnold & Baltimore Avenues)

 

Saturday, October 7

Liberty State Park Regional Walk

Jersey City, Liberty State Park

 

Sunday, October 22

Central Regional Walk,

Princeton, ETS Campus

 

Sunday, October 29

Northern Regional Walk

Paramus, Bergen Community College

