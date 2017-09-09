Walks Held Around New Jersey To Help End Alzheimer’s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.
In New Jersey alone, more than 500,000 people are impacted by the debilitating disease.
Every year, several walks are held throughout the Garden State to support programs and services for those affected.
CBS2’s Andrea Grymes spoke with Ken Zaentz, CEO and President of Alzheimer’s New Jersey, and caregiver and Broadway actor Joe Barbara.
Below is a list of upcoming walks sponsored by Alzheimer’s New Jersey:
Saturday, September 23
Southern Regional Walk
Point Pleasant Beach
(Corner of Arnold & Baltimore Avenues)
Saturday, October 7
Liberty State Park Regional Walk
Jersey City, Liberty State Park
Sunday, October 22
Central Regional Walk,
Princeton, ETS Campus
Sunday, October 29
Northern Regional Walk
Paramus, Bergen Community College