Police: Woman Critically Hurt When Alleged Drunken Driver Crashes Into Cyclists In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday after crashing a minivan into a group of cyclists in Brooklyn, leaving a 55-year-old woman critically injured, police said.
Police said the 39-year-old driver was trying to pull out of a parking space near 39th Street and 12th Avenue in Borough Park around 9 a.m. That’s when he allegedly hit four riders taking part in the 28th annual NYC Century Bike Tour.
The 55-year-old victim was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition. The others refused treatment on the scene.
The driver was charged with DWI.