Knife-Wielding Man Robs Woman Aboard Subway In East Harlem, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is hoping to track down a man they say robbed a woman aboard a subway in Upper Manhattan last month.
Police say the suspect approached the 29-year-old victim aboard a northbound 6 train just before 8 a.m. on August 30th and told her he had a knife before demanding her property.
The victim complied and gave the suspect her wallet which contained her credit cards, according to police.
The suspect exited the train when it pulled into the 116th Street station in East Harlem and fled in an unknown direction.
Investigators describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 40’s. He’s 5’10” with a heavy-set build and light colored eyes, according to police.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a blue t-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black and red sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.