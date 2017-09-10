Vice President Pence Promises Federal Help In Hurricane Irma Aftermath

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Vice President Mike Pence assured Floridians that the federal government would be behind them in efforts to recover from Hurricane Irma.

“The full resources of the federal government are being brought there to support the efforts of Governor Rick Scott, state officials and local officials,” said Pence while in the FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Pence had a message for locals as the Category 4 storm bared down on South Florida.

“Put your safety, your family’s safety and those around you first as you shelter in place,” said Pence.

Pence said that now and during the hurricane, Florida will have help.

“Wherever Hurricane Irma goes, we will be there first,” Pence told CBS station WFOR-TV in Miami.

The feds already have life-saving efforts in place in the Florida Keys who got the worst of the hurricane.

“We’ve already pre-positioned thousands of federal officials whether it be FEMA, whether it be Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services…..even as we speak, we have assets in place to engage in life-saving efforts in the keys but at last check the winds are still too strong to be able to move the rescue mission.”

Once the conditions are deemed safe to go out crews will be on the ground to make sure everyone gets helped.

“We are up to the task,” said Pence.