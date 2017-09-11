Volunteers Turn Out For National Day Of Service At Intrepid Sea, Air And Space Museum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 9/11 anniversary has become a day of service.

Volunteers turned out in force at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

They’re scooping dry ingredients like rice and lentils into bags – each bag will become a hot meal, reported 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon.

“Our goal is to pack about 550,000 meals,” said 9/11 Day Program Director Jennifer Burke.

The meals will be shipped off to people in need, including hurricane survivors.

But volunteers had signed up to serve long in advance of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“It really is reminiscent of the way that people responded after the attacks,” Jay Winuck, co-founder of 9/11 Day of Service, told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams. “We all came together. We focused on our common humanity, put aside our differences, worked together.”

Volunteers were singing and dancing along with upbeat music as they packed the bags, Adams reported. “It seemed to me that terrorists shouldn’t get to forever define how we forever remember 9/11. You know, we should honor the way we responded. So that’s what really this is about: Changing September 11th from a day of evil into a day of good,” David Paine, co-founder of 9/11 Day of Service told Adams.

“There’s a lot on my mind. I’m very thankful to be here,” one volunteer told Rincon.

“There’s just so much positivity that comes out of an event like this. I guess the message is together we can make tomorrow even better,” one volunteer told Adams.

For more information about 9/11 Day of Service, click here.