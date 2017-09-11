CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Don’t Be Fooled: These Wedding Cakes Aren’t For Eating

Filed Under: Arts & Crafts, Weddings

1010 WINS — Well, there may no longer be a reason to save that piece of wedding cake for your first anniversary any longer. It may be hard to believe, but these breathtaking and intricate wedding cakes are not edible at all — they’re actually made of clay.

Anne Murch of Haymarket, VA, who owns Earthly Grace, began sculpting and designing with clay at a young age. After gifting one of her mini-cakes to a friend, requests came in for her to preserve memories for even more couples allowing her to continue to create lasting mementos for newlyweds in her home studio.

Although the mini-cakes take quite a bit of work, Anne finds that offering miniature versions of actual wedding cakes truly helps to bring life to the memories.

“It warms my heart to recreate things they only have images of,” Anne told 1010 WINS.

She never expected her art to be so well-received.

“Your cake, it’s been enjoyed at the wedding… you’ve eaten it. Flowers, unfortunately, don’t last forever,” she said. “So, it’s truly magical to me that I can recreate these things in a tangible item that brides and grooms can have from their wedding.”

Since couples spend months – sometimes years – planning every detail, Anne wants to get every detail on the cake right.

“It just warms my heart, and it motivates me to try to capture as much as possible and as many details as I can” in something only a few inches big.

We were curious as to how many of these miniature cakes she’s made over the years. Although she lost count after so many, Anne says she has created well over a hundred.

“My favorite thing, looking back on all these different designs and all these different cakes that I have done — and I hadn’t taken the time to go back and look since I started this business — my favorite thing is they’re all different. And every day I get to sit down at my desk and have a new adventure with a new design.”

See below for a short step-by-step of Anne making one of her ‘Earthly’ treasures.

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch