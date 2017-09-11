Don’t Be Fooled: These Wedding Cakes Aren’t For Eating

1010 WINS — Well, there may no longer be a reason to save that piece of wedding cake for your first anniversary any longer. It may be hard to believe, but these breathtaking and intricate wedding cakes are not edible at all — they’re actually made of clay.

Anne Murch of Haymarket, VA, who owns Earthly Grace, began sculpting and designing with clay at a young age. After gifting one of her mini-cakes to a friend, requests came in for her to preserve memories for even more couples allowing her to continue to create lasting mementos for newlyweds in her home studio.

Here is this mini wedding memory in all her glory! As I was working on this mini replica of an amazing wedding cake I was imagining the amazing wedding that the bride and groom carefully picked every detail. Your wedding is such a special day and it is over in a flash. I am honored to bring those special memories back to life. If you would like your wedding cake recreated please visit my site, the link is in my bio, to submit your images. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on May 19, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Although the mini-cakes take quite a bit of work, Anne finds that offering miniature versions of actual wedding cakes truly helps to bring life to the memories.

“It warms my heart to recreate things they only have images of,” Anne told 1010 WINS.

She never expected her art to be so well-received.

“Your cake, it’s been enjoyed at the wedding… you’ve eaten it. Flowers, unfortunately, don’t last forever,” she said. “So, it’s truly magical to me that I can recreate these things in a tangible item that brides and grooms can have from their wedding.”

Since couples spend months – sometimes years – planning every detail, Anne wants to get every detail on the cake right.

“It just warms my heart, and it motivates me to try to capture as much as possible and as many details as I can” in something only a few inches big.

We were curious as to how many of these miniature cakes she’s made over the years. Although she lost count after so many, Anne says she has created well over a hundred.

“My favorite thing, looking back on all these different designs and all these different cakes that I have done — and I hadn’t taken the time to go back and look since I started this business — my favorite thing is they’re all different. And every day I get to sit down at my desk and have a new adventure with a new design.”

See below for a short step-by-step of Anne making one of her ‘Earthly’ treasures.

This mini cake is all starting to come together. Absolutely my favorite part of working on mini cakes!!!! It is so fun to see all of the mini clay things I've been working on become a mini cake. I just wonder if this couple chose all of their favorite sweets to cover their wedding cake. What a fun idea! I have been having a blast recreating this memory to last a lifetime. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Feb 20, 2017 at 4:36am PST

Trying to match the random drip patterns has been a challenge for my exacting brain. I have come to love the hand painting aspects of making mini clay cakes. I never thought of my self as someone who could paint but you never know what you are capable of unless you try. Each tier of this naked cake was drizzled with icing. The other tiers were chocolate. Yum! I am so excited to assemble this mini soon. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:55am PST

All of the goodies for this mini cake are finished. Now on to the "icing". I am mixing up the perfect color using thinned out clay. Matching colors is so important to me because I know they are important to each couple that I recreate a cake for. A post shared by Earthly Grace (@earthly.grace.treasures) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:28am PST

-Joe Cingrana