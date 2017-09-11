NY Air And Army National Guard Units Headed South To Help With Irma Response

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending units of the New York Army and Air National Guard to two southern states to assist in the response to Irma.

The governor says 10 Blackhawk helicopters and 55 soldiers from the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed Monday to Florida. The unit operates out of airports in Rochester, Albany and Ronkonkoma.

The crews are flying to Richmond, Virginia and are scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

“New York will continue to do all it can to provide resources and assistance to these affected communities,” Cuomo said in a statement. “When disaster and devastation have visited New York, our brothers and sisters from across the nation stood by us and we will do the same for our friends in need.”

Cuomo also has dispatched to Mississippi a C-17 cargo plane from the 105th Airlift Wing based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

The seven-member crew is handling satellite communications in support of the Florida National Guard.

A plane from the 106th Rescue Wing based on Long Island also deployed Monday to Kentucky to transport military personnel to Florida.

