Officials: Patients Of Westchester Medical Practice Possibly Exposed To HIV, Hepatitis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State health officials are notifying patients of a medical practice in Westchester County that they may have been exposed to HIV or hepatitis B or C.
Officials are recommending anyone who had an infusion, injection, or their blood drawn at Tomorrow Medicine in White Plains and Mount Kisco be tested after four people tested positive for the same strain of Hepatitis C.
Health officials have ordered Dr. Timothy Morley, the owner of Tomorrow Medicine, to immediately stop practicing medicine pending a formal hearing.
He is accused of failing to produce relevant records as part of a state and local investigation. His license was suspended “following the discovery of a series of inappropriate infection control practices and concerns regarding the preservation, preparation, handling and administration of medication,” officials said.
Free testing is being provided during business hours at the Westchester County Department of Health.