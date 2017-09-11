Vandals Scrawl ‘The New Colossus’ On The Course At Trump Golf Links

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Vandals have once again targeted the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, there was history and a literary lesson included in the greens fees at Trump Golf Links on Monday.
Vandals snuck in overnight and spray painted the words ‘The New Colossus’ on the course. That refers to the poem on the Statue of Liberty pedestal which reads in part, “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.”
NYPD detectives were called to the course around noon. The jab at Trump’s immigration policy was the second act of vandalism at the course this year.
In March a chainsaw was used to drop four 30-ft trees along the 15th fairway.