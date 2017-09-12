9/12 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning NYC!
We have a lovely day ahead. Temps start off today above normal. Around the five boroughs we hold on the the 60s in most neighborhoods. Not bad considering our normal low has dropped into the 50s.
Sunshine warms us up to the low 80s today. We can expect some more clouds by late afternoon. Come Wed-Fri, some leftover rainfall from IRMA could muddy our weather for the end of the week, but no washouts are expected, and temps will be mild. Have a great day!
G