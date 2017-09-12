Back Stories: New York Jets Football On WCBS

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – J-E-T-S!

In the early 1980s, WCBS 880 was the radio home to New York Jets football. After a four-year hiatus, the team returned in 1988.

Former General Manager Ed Kiernan looks back on brokering the deal with Jets owner Leon Hess.

“We met his assistant, she put us in this little office that he had off of his big office. There was a treadmill in there. At the time, that was really a newfangled thing,” he recalls. “So in comes Leon, and he’s smoking a cigar. And I think all of us were a little bit nervous about how to break the ice with Leon Hess.

“I said, ‘Mr. Hess, I’m very impressed.’ And he said, ‘Really, about what?’ I said, ‘Well, this treadmill. This is like the Rolls Royce of treadmills. This is the latest, newest thing. I’m excited for you that you’re working on a treadmill.’ And he said, ‘Son, that is the most expensive cigar holder you’ve ever seen.’”

For the next five seasons, it was Marty Glickman and Dave Jennings in the Jets radio booth.