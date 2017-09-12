Man Clubbed With Baseball Bat When Brooklyn Dispute Turns Violent

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An East Flatbush dispute turned violent on Friday, and now police are looking for a man who decided to settle things with a baseball bat.
Just before 6 p.m. on September 8, a 22-year-old man became involved in a dispute with an older man on East 48th Street.
The older man ended the confrontation by beating the 22-year-old with a baseball bat.
The victim suffered head trauma and was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical, but stable condition, police said.
The suspect fled northbound on East 48th Street in a grey Honda Accord. He has been described as black, in his 40s, 5’10” and 170-lbs.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.