Man Clubbed With Baseball Bat When Brooklyn Dispute Turns Violent

Filed Under: Brookdale Hospital, Brooklyn, East Flatbush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An East Flatbush dispute turned violent on Friday, and now police are looking for a man who decided to settle things with a baseball bat.

Just before 6 p.m. on September 8, a 22-year-old man became involved in a dispute with an older man on East 48th Street.

The older man ended the confrontation by beating the 22-year-old with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered head trauma and was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical, but stable condition, police said.

2391 17 67 sqd 09 08 17 photo1 Man Clubbed With Baseball Bat When Brooklyn Dispute Turns Violent

Police are looking for a man who beat another man with a baseball bat on East 48th Street in East Flatbush. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspect fled northbound on East 48th Street in a grey Honda Accord. He has been described as black, in his 40s, 5’10” and 170-lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

 

