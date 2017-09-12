Denville First Responders Deliver Babies Twice A Day Apart In Same Burger King Parking Lot

DENVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two new mothers from New Jersey have similar stories to share.

Both gave birth in the same Burger King parking lot, just a day apart. And the same first responders brought new ones in the world.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman spoke exclusively with them on Tuesday.

“It’s excitement — pure excitement,” said volunteer firefighter Rich Yobs. “The adrenaline is rush.”

First responders such as Yobs know that with a population of about 16,000, Denville, New Jersey does not always see a whole lot of excitement. But on Friday night, that all changed.

Around 7:30 p.m., Yobs and his crew were called to the Burger King parking lot just off of Route 80. An expectant mother was on her way to a nearby hospital to have her baby, but the baby had other plans.

“Contractions came full force, and next thing you know, the water’s breaking and baby’s on its way,” Yobs said.

Yobs and fellow firefighter-EMT Shannon Covert got there fast.

“Within a few minutes, the baby was out. Like, it came fast,” Covert said. “We got her into the ambulance and handed the baby to her and let her hold him the whole way to the hospital, so she was happy about that.”

But the drama didn’t end there. The very next night, Yobs and his crew got a page to respond to the exact same Burger King.

“We look at our pagers and go: ‘This is a joke. This can’t be — two nights in a row, the same exact thing.’ Sure enough, we get down there and it is. And I mean, that one came even quicker,” Yobs said.

It came so quick that by the time Yobs got there, mom was already delivering.

Both deliveries happened within about 30 feet of each other in the same section of the parking lot, and both moms gave birth to healthy baby boys.

Covert said St. Clare’s Denville Hospital was already prepared for mom and baby by the time they got to the hospital, and nurses were already prepared with punchlines.

“One of the nurses actually asked me, she said, ‘Where was he born?’ and I said, ‘Burger King,’ and she goes, ‘Let me see the little whopper!’” Covert said. “So that’s probably going to be the kid’s nickname forever.”