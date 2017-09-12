PSEG Long Island Workers Heading To Florida To Help With Irma Recovery

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, PSEG Long Island, Sophia Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — PSEG Long Island workers and contractors are heading to Florida to help restore power to millions of people who are still without electricity following Hurricane Irma.

Spokesperson Jeff Weir said 21 crews left the Roslyn Heights dispatch yard Tuesday morning.

“They’re gonna be working with Tampa Electric Company in Tampa, Florida Power and Light down in South Florida and Duke Energy Florida,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

Weir said all together, there are 480 PSEG crews and they will likely be in Florida for up to four weeks.

“We had utilities from all over the United States and Canada come down to support us during Superstorm Sandy in that restoration effort,” he said. “So this is our opportunity to repay that favor.”

According to officials, around 6.5 million Floridians are without power.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch