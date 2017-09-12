PSEG Long Island Workers Heading To Florida To Help With Irma Recovery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — PSEG Long Island workers and contractors are heading to Florida to help restore power to millions of people who are still without electricity following Hurricane Irma.
Spokesperson Jeff Weir said 21 crews left the Roslyn Heights dispatch yard Tuesday morning.
“They’re gonna be working with Tampa Electric Company in Tampa, Florida Power and Light down in South Florida and Duke Energy Florida,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
Weir said all together, there are 480 PSEG crews and they will likely be in Florida for up to four weeks.
“We had utilities from all over the United States and Canada come down to support us during Superstorm Sandy in that restoration effort,” he said. “So this is our opportunity to repay that favor.”
According to officials, around 6.5 million Floridians are without power.