ESPN’s Sergio Dipp Explains Awkward ‘MNF’ Debut, Hopes For Another Chance

DENVER (CBSNewYork) — Sergio Dipp became an Internet sensation for all the wrong reasons Monday night. On Tuesday, the ESPN sideline reporter gave a heartfelt explanation for his awkward debut on “Monday Night Football.”

“I was studying (in) my elementary school Sept. 11, 2001, in Calexico, California,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, but growing up in the American environment as a minority, a minority like head coaches Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn. So (what) I wanted to do was to show some respect, making my debut as a minority on American national TV, the biggest stage out there, on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants. And (from) some people’s perspective, it all went wrong. But I truly meant no disrespect, because all I wanted to do was to show some love to these two historical head coaches. Hopefully, I’ll have another chance, and be sure I’ll make the most out of it.”

Thank you… And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

After play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins pitched to him Monday night, the 29-year-old Dipp spoke in a halting manner in his report.

“Folks, it’s a pleasure to be with you guys, here on the field, from up close, just watching coach Vance Joseph from here, you watch him now on the screen,” he said before finding his rhythm. “His diversity and his background is helping him a lot tonight. Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL, and here he is, having the time of his life this night, making his head coaching debut.”

Sergio Dipp for every game pic.twitter.com/ZhRJppvEAU — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 12, 2017

Social media soon had a field day with what some perceived as a less-than-professional report.

There's no way this guy actually works for ESPN pic.twitter.com/6u0xEu4xPL — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 12, 2017

Dipp was then noticeably absent from the broadcast, which disappointed those curious to see how he’d respond to his rough start.

If ESPN has an ounce of intelligence they'd pick an exact time for another Sergio Dipp appearance, hype it up, and break ratings records — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 12, 2017

If ESPN doesn't use Sergio Dipp in the second half they're missing out on a huge opportunity. Everyone loves a good comeback story. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 12, 2017

Dipp has worked for ESPN since 2013, largely for the Spanish-speaking channel, ESPN Deportes.