40-Year-Old Stephon Marbury Says He’s Planning NBA Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stephon Marbury wants back in the game.

The Coney Island native and former Knicks star announced in an Instagram video Tuesday that he’s planning an NBA comeback at age 40.

“I’m making a #nba come back for the fans who want to see me play my last year as a pro,” the point guard wrote. “After hearing so many people say come back I finally prayed about it and gave it major thought. I thought the perfect ending would of been retiring with the Beijing Ducks but it’s clear the GM had other thoughts which is fine.

“I still have a lot of go in me as a player and at 40 being able to play at a high level is a gift. Being able to stay mentally focused and physically fit takes a different type of discipline. I’m motivated to make this the best year of my career as I end a 21 year long journey in the game I love.”

Since 2010, “Starbury” has played in China, where he was a six-time All-Star and won three titles with the Beijing Ducks.

He said practicing 5½ hours on many days in China has made him “sharp and consistent”

“I feel complete and ready to turn towards the last page of my basketball dairy that I’ve been writing since 95 when I left Lincoln High,” Marbury wrote.

Now Marbury must find an NBA team willing to sign him. Training camps open later this month.

A fourth overall pick in 1996, Marbury played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Timberwolves, Nets, Suns, Knicks and Celtics. He was a two-time All-Star who averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists per game. The face of the Knicks’ dysfunctional Isiah Thomas years, Marbury’s production steadily declined during his four-plus years in New York.