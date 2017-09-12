This Police Officer Stuns The Crowd With Musical Skills

1010 WINS- This police officer has an incredible hidden talent.
While walking by the Champs Sports Bar and Grill in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, the officer heard a violin, and wanted to join in on the fun.
According to the owner of the bar, Jes, he asked if he could play the violin. Jes told 1010 WINS that no one knew he could play, let alone that well.
On Facebook, the bar wrote, “we thought he was here to shut down the good music … Then this happened.”
Now, the bar wants him to come back, but this time for a show of his own, and judging by the applause from the crowd, lots other people want that as well!
–Kayla Jardine