80-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Hempstead

Filed Under: Hempstead, Hit-and-Run

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An 80-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in Hempstead, police said.

The woman was struck just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Street at Nichols Court. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police say they recovered the vehicle that struck her. It was found parked elsewhere in Hempstead, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch