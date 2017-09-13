80-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An 80-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in Hempstead, police said.
The woman was struck just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Street at Nichols Court. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police say they recovered the vehicle that struck her. It was found parked elsewhere in Hempstead, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.