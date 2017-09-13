9/13 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see more in the way of clouds than we saw yesterday with perhaps an afternoon shower here and there. It will still be on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s or so.

nu tu tri state travel 23 9/13 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Outside of a stray shower, it looks pretty quiet tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temps falling into the upper 60s by daybreak.

We’ll see more coverage of the showers tomorrow with an embedded storm here and there. It will still be on the warm side — a little humid, too — with highs near 80°.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight6 9/13 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, we’ll see some leftover showers as the remnants of Irma pull away.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch