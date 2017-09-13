9/13 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see more in the way of clouds than we saw yesterday with perhaps an afternoon shower here and there. It will still be on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s or so.
Outside of a stray shower, it looks pretty quiet tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temps falling into the upper 60s by daybreak.
We’ll see more coverage of the showers tomorrow with an embedded storm here and there. It will still be on the warm side — a little humid, too — with highs near 80°.
As for Friday, we’ll see some leftover showers as the remnants of Irma pull away.