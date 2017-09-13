Robbers Stunned Man With Taser In The Bronx, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the hunt Wednesday night for three suspects who stunned a man with a Taser and robbed him in the Park Versailles section of the Bronx.
Around 2:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in front of a residential building at Taylor Avenue and Archer Street, the three suspects came up to the 28-year-old man from the rear and deployed the Taser, police said.
The victim fell to the ground, and the suspects then kicked him and took his cellphone and wallet, police said.
The first suspect is described as Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts and who had a black backpack.
The second was described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. The third was described as Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white tank top and gray sweatpants.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspects running off.
