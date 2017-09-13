Fall Restaurant Openings In NY

By John Friia

New Yorkers are getting ready to welcome fall to The Big Apple and with the new season comes a list of highly anticipated restaurant openings. From Midtown to Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, here are some eateries to look out for as the air gets crisp.

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

55 Water St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 473-9555

sugarcanerawbargrill.com

New Yorkers that enjoy SUGARCANE raw bar grill do not have to travel to Las Vegas or Miami anymore, but instead head to Dumbo this fall. The waterfront eatery will offer small plates to match one of their three concepts, including open fire grilling, raw bar and traditional kitchen. To compliment the dishes, there will be a list of rum cocktails and the views from the Manhattan skyline bring any meal to the next level. SUGARCANE plans to open a fast casual market, which will be accessible from the restaurant.

Playboy Club NYC

508 W 42nd St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 947-2999

cachetboutiquenyc.com

One of the 1950s hottest dining clubs is coming back to New York this fall at the Cachet Boutique NYC. The Playboy Club NYC, a multi-concept venue, is a new era of the famous brand known for those bunnies. Besides a cocktail lounge full of bespoke spirits, there will be a new restaurant within the space.

The Rag Trader

70 West 36th St.

New York, NY 10018

flhgrp.com

There is a new dining experience awaiting New Yorkers from Fox Lifestyle Hospitality Group this fall at The Rag Trader. Located in the Garment District, the restaurant is a multilevel venue showcasing different dining and drinking experiences. From the quirky designs to unexpected details, the spaces take inspiration from the space’s history of being a garment factory. There is even a hidden lounge known as Bo Peep, which is full of plush décor, live music and a playful cocktail program blending classics and new favorites.

Butcher & Banker

481 8th Ave.

New York, NY 10001

Midtown is home to many noteworthy restaurant openings and one venue New Yorkers can add to their dining list is Butcher & Banker in September. The modern steakhouse from Chef Scott Campbell is located in the former Manufacturers Hanover bank vault beneath the New Yorker Hotel. Paying homage to the hotel’s interior, the restaurant preserved the vault as a lounge and private event space. Diners can expect an accessible menu that welcomes steak lovers and anyone wanting to trying a new seasonal dish. To pair with the steaks, the restaurant will have a 100-bottle wine list that aims at affordable prices with 20 of the bottles under $50.

Brooklyn Cider House

1100 Flushing Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

brooklynciderhouse.com

Brooklyn is home to many breweries and distilleries, but they can also add cider house to the list. The Brooklyn Cider House, a bar and restaurant, is slated to open in November and will feature a line of their upstate produced ciders. The dishes will have a Spanish focus, which is designed to pair with the five house ciders. Taking over a former warehouse, Brooklyn Cider House will be transformed into a cider production facility. The apples for the cider will come from the owner’s Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz.

Ward III

111 Reade St.

New York, NY 10013

(212) 240-9194

ward3.com

After being closed for renovations, Ward III reopens at the end of September. The Tribeca whiskey bar is a favorite among locals and is a welcoming space that brings even the discerning whiskey drinker to try one of their signature libations. Besides their new interior, New Yorkers can snag some of their new special offers, including weeknight happy hours, all-day Sunday specials and weekly Whiskey Monday tastings.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.