Just In Time: Soldier Returns Home While Wife Is In Labor

1010 WINS– Forget bumpy car rides and spicy foods — all a pregnant woman really needs to induce labor is a military homecoming! That’s exactly what Marine Corp wife Katrina Wythes found out while awaiting the return of her husband, Marc, from his deployment overseas.

“I got to pick up my husband at around 5, and Julianna was born at 11:04,” Katrina told 1010 WINS. “My due date was May 25th, she was born 10 days early.”

Katrina and Marc had joked during his entire deployment, which began while Katrina was three months pregnant, that she would be going into labor during his homecoming — but neither of them could have predicted that would actually come true.

Credit: Katrina Wythes

“I didn’t actually expect it to happen,” says Katrina. “I luckily had my mom, and his dad in town helping me with just about everything, especially my oldest daughter who was 15 months at the time.”

“It was almost comical that about an hour after my husband told me he was boarding his first flight, my contractions started!”

After landing for a layover in Alaska, Marc received a text that simply said “I think you better hurry!” — along with a screenshot of her contraction timer app.

Credit: Katrina Wythes

“Monday, May 15th was one of the craziest days of our lives…” Katrina said on her YouTube post.

“Daddy made it home RIGHT in time for Miss Julianna to be born. Our hearts are so full!”

-Joe Cingrana

